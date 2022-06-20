Louisville lands major commitment in Rivals100 RB Rueben Owens

Louisville has been one of the hottest programs on the recruiting trail this cycle. That momentum continued on Monday, as Rivals100 El Campo (Texas) running back Rueben Owens II announced his pledge to the Cardinals.

Owens, a former Texas commitment that has also been courted by Texas A&M and TCU, is fresh off his official visit to the Bluegrass State. Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals made a strong impression on the Lone Star State native, leading to Monday's commitment.

"I will be committing to the University of Louisville (to) play ball at the next level. Now let's go make history...," Owens wrote on social media.