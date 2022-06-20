Louisville lands major commitment in Rivals100 RB Rueben Owens
Louisville has been one of the hottest programs on the recruiting trail this cycle. That momentum continued on Monday, as Rivals100 El Campo (Texas) running back Rueben Owens II announced his pledge to the Cardinals.
Owens, a former Texas commitment that has also been courted by Texas A&M and TCU, is fresh off his official visit to the Bluegrass State. Scott Satterfield and the Cardinals made a strong impression on the Lone Star State native, leading to Monday's commitment.
"I will be committing to the University of Louisville (to) play ball at the next level. Now let's go make history...," Owens wrote on social media.
Satterfield and the Cardinals are getting one of the top running back talents in America. Owens has been a superstar on the high school level inside the talent-rich state of Texas. He has put up video game numbers at El Campo, rushing for nearly 80 touchdowns in three seasons.
Additionally, Owens features legit three-down ability on the next level, which sets him apart from several at his position. He has played a limited role in the receiving game in a run-heavy scheme; however, Owens has starred while catching passes on the 7v7 circuit this spring and summer.
The first player outside of five-star status in the latest Rivals250 rankings joins an impressive class for the Cardinals in the 2023 cycle. He joins four-star prospects such as quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receiver Deandre Moore, and defensive back Aaron Williams.
Rueben Owens II is ranked as the No. 20 overall prospect, No. 1 all-purpose back, and No. 5 recruit in the state of Texas for the current recruiting cycle.