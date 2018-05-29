Jovens Janvier has options. The class of 2020 offensive tackle lists more than 10 scholarship offers and is in the process of collecting even college opportunities. Despite the rising interest in his services, however, the Florida-based standout has seen enough. It’s why he decided to pledge his services to Louisville on Tuesday afternoon.

Janvier, who attends Hialeah (Fla.) Champaganat Catholic High School, says he’s know he’d choose Louisville for weeks now. In fact, he suspected it would be his landing place the day he received the offer.

“It was always going to be the University of Louisville,” Janvier said. “It was my dream school.”

Janvier, who has already toured the Louisville campus, says his visit was more of a formality than anything else, as he arrived there already hoping to make things official in the future. On Tuesday, he decided to pull the trigger on the action he long considered

“I love it,” he said. “I loved it (at Louisville) because I saw the work ethic. The facility is great, too.”

It wasn’t just the visit and the fact that Janvier has always had a soft spot for the Cardinals. There were relationships at work as well. More specifically, the massive tackle’s bond with Louisville assistant coach Lorenzo Ward played a large part in Tuesday’s news.

“Coach ward (is the coach I’m closest with.)” Janvier said. “He knew what I had in me. That’s why he gave me that offer.”

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Janvier impressed on the camp circuit this season, which should be reflected in his initial ranking when Rivals.com expands its top 100. He selected Louisville over offers from Florida, LSU, Nebraska and others.