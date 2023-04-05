Adams, who helped lead Canyon to a 9-2 record as a junior in 2022, threw for 3,007 yards and 34 touchdowns to just six interceptions. On the ground, Adams added 290 yards and two more scores.

The Central Texas native becomes the third commit in the 2024 class for Jeff Brohm and his staff, joining five-star linebacker TJ Capers and three-star running back Isaac Brown .

Fresh off of a weekend visit to Louisville , New Braunfels (Texas) Canyon playmaker quarterback Deuce Adams announced his commitment to the Cardinals on Wednesday via Twitter.

Ahead of his visit to Louisville, Adams glowed at the experience under Jeff Brohm's belt both as a player and a coach, and he feels like the new head man for the Cards can help get him ready for the next level.

"Coach Brohm and his brother both played quarterback and both played in the NFL," Adams said. "I feel like they can both get me ready for the NFL, and that's really my main goal."

Adams displayed a lot during his junior season, especially in the accuracy game downfield. His two-step drop and fire proved to be among the best in the state of Texas, as he carved up defenses around the Central Texas region.

What excites evaluators the most about Adams is his ability to extend plays outside of the pocket as his improvisation made him a highly touted quarterback prospect that saw schools such as Baylor and Boston College miss out.

The son of former Texas and NFL wide receiver Mike Adams, Deuce was raised in a football household with athletic pedigree with his brother, Eli, also being a prospect in the 2024 class.

At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Adams is ranked as the No. 97 recruit from the state of Texas and the No. 29 pro-style quarterback in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals.