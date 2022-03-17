FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The second stop of the Rivals Camp Series was Sunday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School and one of the top recruits in attendance was 2023 ATH Kenneth Kelly. Kelly has the ability to play on either side of the ball in college, but spent his time competing as a receiver on the day and left as one of the position's top performers.

Prior to hitting the field on Sunday, Kelly took some time to give an update on his recruitment.