Louisville adds commitment from DB Bralyn Oliver
Defensive back Bralyn Oliver committed to Louisville on Friday, choosing the Cardinals over many other teams from the SEC, ACC, Big 12, and Big Ten. The Cornelius (N.C.) Hough standout saw what former Charlotte native Jaire Alexander did while playing for the Cardinals and he is hoping he'll have similar success.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news