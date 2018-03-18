HOUSTON - The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas is underway in the Lone Star State and the Rivals.com staff has all of the developments covered from the field.
Congrats to today's #RivalsChallenge invitees from the Houston stop of the #Rivals3StripeCamp!— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
▪️Kenyon Green
▪️Trey Palmer
▪️Devonta Lee
▪️Derek Stingley
▪️Grant Gunnell
▪️Jalen Curry
▪️Marcus Stripling
▪️Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/pSBvlMBXK6
Congrats to our #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston @Gatorade Award Winner Zach Daniel! pic.twitter.com/LV4ItoxoQR— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
Congrats to our #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston DB MVP Rashad Wisdom! pic.twitter.com/JkyzHna4cM— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
Congrats to our #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston LB MVP Zach Zimos! pic.twitter.com/SKEJpOL2Su— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
Congrats to our #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston DL MVP Joshua Ellison! pic.twitter.com/QjVot2ONj5— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
Congrats to our #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston OL MVP Layden Robinson! pic.twitter.com/KerFm0wybk— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
Congrats to our #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston WR/TE MVP Garrett Wilson! pic.twitter.com/PpaDe07agF— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
Congrats to our #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston RB MVP Dorian Manuel! pic.twitter.com/t2brQfNDTk— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
Congrats to our #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston QB MVP Jacob Zeno! pic.twitter.com/PxOg3fleeR— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
Eight dudes from the #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston earned invites to the Five-Star Challenge. Louisiana and Texas are well represented. pic.twitter.com/zepwK0Xo3X— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 18, 2018
RCS HOUSTON: LIVE
OL vs. DL 2-on-2s.
Get updates on the action: https://t.co/vvxJVBLBPG https://t.co/zTh70QYnlw
RCS HOUSTON: LIVE
WR vs. DB 1-on-1s
Get updates on the action: https://t.co/vvxJVBLBPG https://t.co/gb14BSle3V
OL Kenyon Green and DL Marcus Stripling doing battle here at #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston. @Rivals pic.twitter.com/pYtw3Iu3rL— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 18, 2018
RCS HOUSTON: LIVE@ChadSimmons_ catches up with 3-star DT Joshua Ellison on the #Rivals3StripeCamp field in Houston about his dominant 1-in-1 session & #GigEm.
Get updates on the action: https://t.co/gTOjTmKWn7 pic.twitter.com/6TPczbqksu
5-star OL Kenyon Green here at @RivalsCamp Houston pic.twitter.com/doI5UAaeCa— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) March 18, 2018
RCS HOUSTON: LIVE
OL vs. DL 1-on-1s.
Get updates on the action: https://t.co/vvxJVBLBPG https://t.co/SoBFZiwYwu
RCS HOUSTON: LIVE@ChadSimmons_ reports live from the #Rivals3StripeCamp field in Houston, where he catches up with talented 2020 RB Zachary Evans. #Bama #UGA #Sooners #HookEm #GigEm
Get updates on the action: https://t.co/gTOjTmKWn7 pic.twitter.com/Y7ycsFj7jN
RCS HOUSTON: LIVE
Cat & Mouse Open-Field Tackling.
Get updates on the action: https://t.co/vvxJVBLBPG https://t.co/lZkeFNuKRd
4-Star WR Elijah Higgins let’s you know who’s he’s visiting next here at the #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston. #Hookem @OB_JasonS @Rivals @ehigggz pic.twitter.com/3nN6WjQh4w— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 18, 2018
QB Grant Gunnell is loving the attention he is getting as a top recruit. Great kid that has fun with it. He’s here at the #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston. pic.twitter.com/ra2JkWKdGD— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 18, 2018
If football doesn’t work out, @logancompton80 and @JaylenEllis_ have a future in the music industry. Those two are rockin’ it here at #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston. @Rivals pic.twitter.com/pZVDUxK14F— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 18, 2018
Former #Steelers DB & current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark (@Realckark25) on the sidelines checking out the #Rivals3StripeCamp in Houston. His son Jordan is participating. pic.twitter.com/YQtkR9wJa1— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
RCS HOUSTON: LIVE@ChadSimmons_ reports from #Rivals3StripeCamp in Houston on a Louisiana 5-star.
Get updates on the action: https://t.co/gTOjTmKWn7 pic.twitter.com/S5PZ5HrWbE
#Rivals100 Grant Gunnell in the house at the #Rivals3StripeCamp in #Houston. pic.twitter.com/m6gWpZAj9Y— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
#BootBoyz stay together. @Jclark21_ @DevontaleeLee @JrStingley @Treythekiid7 sitting together getting ready for the #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston. pic.twitter.com/4MGPTen0N3— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 18, 2018
RCS HOUSTON: Special shout out to our partners @adidas, @Gatorade, @gamebreakerhg & @ncsa! pic.twitter.com/B0oNQNF9HZ— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) March 18, 2018
#Rivals3StripeCamp pic.twitter.com/hW2k3EzYSj— Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) March 18, 2018
Getting ready for the #Rivals3StripeCamp Houston here at CE King high school. pic.twitter.com/FuuZrLLFFb— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 18, 2018