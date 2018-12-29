Rivals.com

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



HUDSON 'NO DOUBT' TO SIGN WITH ARKANSAS

Arkansas legacy Hudson Henry did not sign with the Razorbacks in December, but there is no reason for the Razorback Nation to worry. He said the only reason he did not sign early was to sign with his teammates in February. He is "solid" with Arkansas and he said there is "no doubt" he will sign with Chad Morris' program. -- Chad Simmons



The scoop: Johnson is 100 percent committed to Michigan and isn't looking around. He doesn't have any visits scheduled and is expected to be officially part of Michigan's class come National Signing Day in February.

The quote: On recruiting more players for Michigan- "I feel like everybody I talk to has a warm feeling about the school and I feel like it's up to them to decide for themselves what school they want to go to. I can just show them the positives about the school." The prediction: Michigan will finish this recruiting cycle with Johnson in their recruiting class

MINGO SOLID TO OLE MISS, BUT HAS A NEW SUITOR

Jonathan Mingo is an Ole Miss commit, but he did not sign in December. He plans to take official visits to Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Florida State. The Seminoles are the wildcard here. They just got back in touch with Mingo after he didn't sign, and he has never been to Tallahassee. He said he is "100-percent" committed to Ole Miss, so he will be a tough one to flip.

-- Chad Simmons



The scoop: Mississippi State picked up Pickering's commitment in June and they have been fighting to keep him in the fold. Alabama is the biggest threat to flip him and they will get him on campus for an official visit the weekend of Jan. 11. Pickering also has official visits to LSU, Oregon, and Mississippi State set up for the following three weekends leading up to National Signing Day in February. The quote: "Mississippi State knows what kind of kid I am and it's going to be pretty hard to take me away from home. They know how important it is for me to go out and see these places."

The prediction: It's always hard to pull kids out of Mississippi if they're committed to one of the in-state programs. In the end, it looks like Pickering will sign with the Bulldogs but Alabama is making this a very tough call. -- Adam Friedman



Christian Williams did not sign with Alabama in December and he is now planning to take official visits to Alabama, LSU and Oregon in January. it looks like the Ducks are on the outside looking in, but a visit could change that. Williams said LSU is the school recruiting him the hardest at this time. He had on Crimson Tide bracelets today, and Alabama is always tough to beat, but LSU seems to be a legit threat in this race.

-- Chad Simmons



The scoop: King, a former Louisville commit, is hoping to turn in a huge performance this week and jump start his recruitment. He took an official visit to Rutgers a few weeks back and really likes the changes he's seen in the program but he won't make any big moves in his recruitment until later in January. The quote: "Maryland, Western Michigan, North Carolina, and Temple are all starting to get back into my recruitment. We'll wait and see how this week goes." The prediction: Making a prediction for King right now is a bit hasty but it's safe to say Rutgers will be a contender down the stretch. -- Adam Friedman



The scoop: Tennessee is the team to beat for Wright, but Georgia is really trying to swing momentum their way. It seems as though Alabama has stepped out of the race but North Carolina, West Virginia, and USC are pushing their way into the conversation. Wright has all five official visits remaining and he mentioned the possibility of visiting all of them in the month before National Signing Day in February.

The quote: "I'll probably take official visits to Tennessee, Georgia, WVU, North Carolina, and whoever else I can fit in with the little time remaining. I may take one to Alabama or USC." The prediction: Wright is going to end up at Tennessee unless there is a drastic change in this month leading up to National Signing Day. -- Adam Friedman



Darnell Wright

ELAM DISCUSSES FLORIDA-GEORGIA BATTLE

Kaiir Elam did not come out and say that Florida and Georgia are his top two schools, but it was clear this, right now, appears to be a Gators-Bulldogs battle. Miami is in there and it received the first official visit, so you can't rule the Hurricanes out, but it sounds as if it will be tough for anyone not in Gainesville or Athens to win out here.

Elam has a strong relationship with Mel Tucker, and the Colorado Buffaloes are now in the running after Tucker left the UGA staff to take over in Boulder. Elam said he is considering Ohio State and Tennessee along with Colorado for official visit No. 4. He has already locked in official visits to Florida and Georgia.

DENT TALKS ABOUT HIS DECISION TO WAIT TO SIGN WITH FSU

The scoop: Akeem Dent has been committed to Florida State since July, but decided to wait to sign until February to make sure he is making the right choice. He remains a solid commit to the Noles but Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Clemson, and Auburn are trying to pry him away from Florida State. Dent has four official visits left to take but has yet to plan out his itinerary.

The quote: "Everything is strong between me and Florida State. It's like family there." The prediction: Dent didn't give much away and without a plan for the last month of the recruiting cycle, it's hard to predict him flipping away from Florida State.

The scoop: South Carolina and Penn State look like the major contenders for Sorrells but Alabama is in the mix. He has an official visit to South Carolina scheduled for Jan. 18 and will take official visits to Alabama and Penn State before committing on National Signing Day in February.

The quote: "South Carolina is important to me because I want to start as a true freshman and I know I could do that there."

The prediction: The Gamecocks are the only team that has an official visit set up with him and the coaching staff made him a priority early in the recruiting process.

-- Adam Friedman



GANT LOCKED IN TO FLORIDA STATE

Brendan Gant said all the right things about Florida State despite not signing early. LSU is a school he said he will likely visit officially and Miami is a possibility as well. When asked if there is a real threat, he quickly said, "No".

What keeps him locked into Florida State is the relationships and foundation he has built with those in Tallahassee.

-- Chad Simmons



The scoop: Henderson, a former Oregon and Oklahoma commit, is on the open market again and has a top five of LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, and Penn State. He has already taken an official visit to Oklahoma so he will take the remaining four visits in January before he signs in February.

The quote: "Florida State, Penn State and Georgia are the other schools I'm going to visit in January. None of the dates are set yet but I'm sure they'll be piled up one after another."

The prediction: Florida and Florida State have done a great job building relationships with Henderson so it wouldn't be surprising to see him end up in the Sunshine State. -- Adam Friedman



FIVE-STAR WEASE HAS INFO ON HASELWOOD

Theo Wease Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Five-star Oklahoma signee Theo Wease discussed one of the prizes still out on the market: five-star WR Jadon Haselwood. "I have no comment on Jadon already signing his Letter of Intent," we said, "I do know where he is going. We will see Jan. 5." Haselwood is planning to reveal his destination during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 5.

"I met Jadon Haselwood two years ago at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge and we have been talking ever since," said Wease."We talked here and there at first, but since he decommitted from Georgia, we have been talking a lot more. It is not just me, but a lot of Oklahoma commits have been on him.

"I have talked some about Oklahoma and he knows what type of damage we could do if he goes to Oklahoma. I do not have to talk too much about that. It would be more competition if Jadon came on board. We would just make each other better. I do not think there would be a team that can double-team us. It would be a lot of fun." -- Chad Simmons



