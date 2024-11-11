Lane Kiffin's approach to the portal is paying off for Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin (Photo by © Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

Lane Kiffin has called the transfer portal a “horrible system” and a “really stupid system.” Now dubbed The Portal King, Kiffin has accepted the reality of the college football landscape and with the invaluable help from The Grove Collective – one of the best in the NIL business – he has built a national title contender in Oxford. MORE: Recruiting rumor mill

Jaxson Dart (Photo by © Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

Kiffin might have despised the transfer portal but instead of resisting its reality, he embraced it. Ranked with the second-best transfer portal class last recruiting cycle behind only Colorado, which completely revamped its roster with portal players, Kiffin set out to augment his roster. Last season, Georgia beat Ole Miss, 52-17. Saturday night, the Rebels rolled in convincing fashion. “A lot of good things have happened but there hasn’t been a signature game like this,” a clearly excited Kiffin said in his post-game news conference. “We made a decision to go to the portal, got some guys to come back and not go to the draft and a lot of it was for this game. A number of those guys said it this week, it was for this game, to play Georgia.” The number floated around to compile this Ole Miss roster has been between $10-12 million. Former Under Armour exec Walker Jones, who now runs The Grove Collective, has said he decided that the Rebels will no longer be a middling SEC team, that the goal is to now compete for championships. Last year, the Rebels were 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl, the most wins in program history. Topping that win total this season, including a 12-team playoff, seems like a very real possibility. Not counting the COVID season of 2020 – Kiffin’s first in Oxford – he’s 37-12 with the Rebels and has really heated up the last two years.

Suntarine Perkins (Photo by AP Images)