Landon Jackson talks LSU recruiting and a major five-star target
TEXARKANA, Texas -- Landon Jackson notched a sack and scored on a long receiving touchdown in Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove's home-opener against Argyle on Friday night.Even in defeat, the LSU c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news