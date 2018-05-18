Jefferson went with the school he feels most comfortable with and the school he feels has the offense he can excel in.

The 6-foot-4, 205 pound quarterback out of Sardis (Miss.) North Panola had over 20 offers and it came down to three schools in the SEC.

KJ Jefferson has had commitment on his mind for some time and after taking a couple of visits to Fayetteville, he has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks .

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I really made my decision about a week or so ago," said Jefferson. "I prayed about it, I talked to my family about it and I just feel comfortable with Arkansas. I feel it is the right fit for me.

"It was a tough decision. It has been a long process. It came down to Arkansas and Missouri with Texas A&M offering right before my decision. I know what Chad Morris did at SMU, he has an offense I think I can do well in and I just felt the most comfortable with Arkansas.

"Since coach Morris got the job, they have made me feel important. The coaching staff starting following me on Twitter right away, so the love really came as soon as they got to Arkansas. The coaches are cool and they have definitely recruited me hard.

"I have visited there twice and I love it there. We walked into a restaurant when we were there and people started calling my name and it was crazy. I know the fans there love football there, so it is pretty cool. The atmosphere is great, I like the facilities and it just feels good when I have been there.

"It feels good to commit to Arkansas. All the hard work is paying off for me and I still have a lot to work on. My coaches have helped me a lot, it is a great feeling to get to this point and words can't even explain how I feel right now. It is just a great feeling."