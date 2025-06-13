Kingston Shaw shuts down recruitment after Illinois official visit

The New Year has brought positive change in for Kingston Shaw.
The Orlando-area native made a verbal commitment to Illinois on January 1 and made the move to uber-talented The First Academy ahead of spring football, where his recruitment would continue.
Programs like Mississippi State and Michigan State worked to create a dent in the rising-senior's college decision, and each was under consideration for a visit, until Shaw returned to Champaign for his official visit last weekend.
"This weekend, along with my family, confirmed I'm 100 percent locked in with Illinois," he said. "The whole family aspect is big, it's one team, one heartbeat, one voice. It's all the same standard. Throughout the recruiting process it's been constant communication, calls, letters, they have not skipped a beat -- they've been there.
"They offered in July my sophomore year and they have been consistent ever since."
The comfort at Illinois with Shaw and his camp starts at the very top with Bret Bielema.
"With Coach B, he's been amazing," he said. "Every time I've met with him, sat down and talked to him, me and my parents have had it great. He is definitely someone I see myself playing for in the future with all of his background, getting guys to the NFL, and the standards he has.
"On top of that, he renewed his contract, so he'll be there the whole time I will be."
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Rivals Five-Star heading back to Indy | Rivals Five-Star roster | Schedule/info
The early identification from the Illini staff and Shaw's commitment just as his profile was rising helped to build a lead the program would not relinquish for the Floridian.
The program's emphasis in the Sunshine State, where six commitments in the top-10 class reside, also created a layer of comfort and communication for the defender.
"We're all super close, I talk to them on a daily basis," Shaw said. "Most of us were up there together for the visit and it was great camaraderie, brotherhood. Illinois recruits a specific type of kid and family, so it's a great locker room environment, like we've been together for years.
"Nothing compares to Illinois. I didn't really want to put anything in jeopardy with what I have or with what we're building."
From assistant coaches to the current roster, it seems like each aspect of the personnel in Champaign helped to check a box ahead of Shaw shutting it down.
"From the moment I stepped on campus, the players embraced me right off the bat," he said. "They love me. I stay in contact with the players, too. It's not like it is at some schools where players are already there and feel like they're above you and don't include you in things. With these guys, they act like you're one of the brothers and you're accepted into the environment."
The First Academy just announced a national schedule, beginning with IMG Academy on August 14, and that is where the Illinois commitment will turn his attention the remainder of the offseason.
"It's a relief," Shaw said. "It allows me to focus and lock in on my senior season and not have to worry about choosing between these different schools and staying up with all these coaches.
"Now I can lock in and be the best me I can be until January, when I get up there."