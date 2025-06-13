Kingston Shaw shuts down recruitment after Illinois official visit

The New Year has brought positive change in for Kingston Shaw.

The Orlando-area native made a verbal commitment to Illinois on January 1 and made the move to uber-talented The First Academy ahead of spring football, where his recruitment would continue.

Programs like Mississippi State and Michigan State worked to create a dent in the rising-senior's college decision, and each was under consideration for a visit, until Shaw returned to Champaign for his official visit last weekend.

"This weekend, along with my family, confirmed I'm 100 percent locked in with Illinois," he said. "The whole family aspect is big, it's one team, one heartbeat, one voice. It's all the same standard. Throughout the recruiting process it's been constant communication, calls, letters, they have not skipped a beat -- they've been there.

"They offered in July my sophomore year and they have been consistent ever since."

The comfort at Illinois with Shaw and his camp starts at the very top with Bret Bielema.

"With Coach B, he's been amazing," he said. "Every time I've met with him, sat down and talked to him, me and my parents have had it great. He is definitely someone I see myself playing for in the future with all of his background, getting guys to the NFL, and the standards he has.

"On top of that, he renewed his contract, so he'll be there the whole time I will be."