Since taking his first visit to The Swamp, the Gators stood out in his mind. Chester Kimbrough, a four-star cornerback out of New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton visited Florida first for their spring game in May. He returned late in July for Friday Night Lights. Now, he is committed to the Gators and he couldn't be happier. "I knew Florida was for me when I was at the spring game," said Kimbrough. "As soon as I walked in, I felt it. The vibe that day gave me chills and I have had that feeling since then. "I had to commit to Florida. I waited a while, I thought about it and I have known for a while that is where I wanted to go."

He gave Dan Mullen the news after Friday Night Lights ended. "We went up to his office and talked after the camp and I got right to the point. I think he knew it was coming, so when I told him I was committing, he got very excited. "We talked about Florida, how I can make an impact from day one there and it was a great talk." Alabama, Kansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are schools Kimbrough named as others he considered before making his decision, but he said making the call wasn't really that hard.

"I have dreamed about playing for Florida. Since I was a young one, I have watched them. Florida is DBU. This is like a dream come true." — Kimbrough