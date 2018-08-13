Kimbrough commits to Florida: "This is like a dream come true"
Since taking his first visit to The Swamp, the Gators stood out in his mind.
Chester Kimbrough, a four-star cornerback out of New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton visited Florida first for their spring game in May. He returned late in July for Friday Night Lights.
Now, he is committed to the Gators and he couldn't be happier.
"I knew Florida was for me when I was at the spring game," said Kimbrough. "As soon as I walked in, I felt it. The vibe that day gave me chills and I have had that feeling since then.
"I had to commit to Florida. I waited a while, I thought about it and I have known for a while that is where I wanted to go."
He gave Dan Mullen the news after Friday Night Lights ended.
"We went up to his office and talked after the camp and I got right to the point. I think he knew it was coming, so when I told him I was committing, he got very excited.
"We talked about Florida, how I can make an impact from day one there and it was a great talk."
Alabama, Kansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss are schools Kimbrough named as others he considered before making his decision, but he said making the call wasn't really that hard.
After two visits to Gainesville, Kimbrough already feels like part of the Gator family. All know him and have made him feel welcome.
"The coaches are great. The players are cool. Even the fans knew who I was down there. They were calling my name.
"It is just a great vibe for me there. I was already feeling part of the team down there.
"I have been talking to coaches, almost all of them just about every day for a while. I have a great relationship with everyone down there."
Being committed to Florida is like having a weight lifted off his shoulders. Other than the environment at Florida, he said the consistent communication with the coaches is what made him feel ready to commit.
"I feel good about my commitment," said Kimbrough. "I know the who coaching staff well now and they are great guys. They strive in my major (mechanical engineering), the vibe fits me and the love they have shown has been unlike any other school.
"This is like a dream coming true for me right now."