Khamauri Rogers, an LSU commit, has the attention of several SEC schools
VACHERIE, La. -- One of the top prospects in the Class of 2022 is already committed.That, of course, is Mississippi cornerback Khamauri Rogers, who made a big splash in the fall when he committed t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news