News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 08:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Khamauri Rogers, an LSU commit, has the attention of several SEC schools

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

VACHERIE, La. -- One of the top prospects in the Class of 2022 is already committed.That, of course, is Mississippi cornerback Khamauri Rogers, who made a big splash in the fall when he committed t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}