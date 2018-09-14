ROCKWALL – Days after picking up a recent offer from Arkansas, 2020 Rivals250 wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba put on a show with Razorbacks assistant Justin Stepp taking in the game from the sideline. Smith-Njigba scored on the Yellowjackets’ first offensive drive with a deep over-the-shoulder catch from Minnesota quarterback commit Jacob Clark first. The he went on to score two more receiving touchdowns, ran one in on a jet sweep and caught a pass for a two-point conversion as well en route to a 49-34 win over Arlington-Bowie on Thursday night. “It feels good, first of all, to get this win,” he said. “I think a couple of coaches were out here tonight, but for him to be out here supporting me on the sideline, it felt good to see him there.”

Rockwall’s high-paced, no-huddle offense should continue to afford Smith-Njigba plenty more games like Thursday night’s, where he also finished with more than 165 receiving yards. He was offered by and visited Colorado in the summer, but said that more and more top programs are beginning to show him more serious attention.

IN HIS WORDS