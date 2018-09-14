Jaxon Smith-Njigba shines after Arkansas offer, sees new interest
ROCKWALL – Days after picking up a recent offer from Arkansas, 2020 Rivals250 wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba put on a show with Razorbacks assistant Justin Stepp taking in the game from the sideline.
Smith-Njigba scored on the Yellowjackets’ first offensive drive with a deep over-the-shoulder catch from Minnesota quarterback commit Jacob Clark first. The he went on to score two more receiving touchdowns, ran one in on a jet sweep and caught a pass for a two-point conversion as well en route to a 49-34 win over Arlington-Bowie on Thursday night.
“It feels good, first of all, to get this win,” he said. “I think a couple of coaches were out here tonight, but for him to be out here supporting me on the sideline, it felt good to see him there.”
Rockwall’s high-paced, no-huddle offense should continue to afford Smith-Njigba plenty more games like Thursday night’s, where he also finished with more than 165 receiving yards. He was offered by and visited Colorado in the summer, but said that more and more top programs are beginning to show him more serious attention.
IN HIS WORDS
More on Arkansas
“I didn’t get the chance to visit there in the summer, but I am definitely going to try and get there this fall,” he said. “I’ve always had the relationship with [Stepp] since they offered me at SMU going into my sophomore year. We just picked things back up, and I love Coach Stepp – he’s a great coach – and I’m glad he got to make it out here tonight.”
“I’m sure he feels that I’m more developed than I was a year or two years ago,” he said. “I feel like he knows that I can fit in the offense real well and get the job done for them.”
On Colorado
“I talk to Coach Chav [Darrin Chiaverini] on the daily – he’s always saying ‘what’s up,’” he said. “I loved Boudler when I went out there this summer. It was a beautiful place, a beautiful campus, great coaching staff and hopefully I can get down there again.”
On Ohio State
“I know that I am going out the game this weekend to watch Ohio State play TCU,” he said. “I had been talking with them a lot recently … [Receivers coach Brian Hartline] and another assistant have been reaching out to me a lot, almost every day, and I’ve been talking to them.”
RIVALS REACTION
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news