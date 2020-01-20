One of the hottest programs along the recruiting trail, Michigan added another to its top-five recruiting class. Jace Howard, the oldest son of the Wolverines’ head coach Juwan Howard, gave his verbal commitment to the Big 10 program, he told Rivals.com.

“What stands out is the winning tradition that they have, the culture has been installed there, and how cool and genuine the players and coaches are,” Howard said about his college decision. “I always considered Michigan home.”

What Michigan will get in the younger Howard is a versatile and tough-minded wing that brings a quality body to the floor. He competes with toughness, a high-IQ, and can finish through contact. He possesses quality tangibles to evolve into a versatile defender. His younger brother, Jett Howard, is among the top-50 prospects within his 2022 graduating class.