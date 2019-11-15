News More News
Tennessee's taken over the top spot for Tisdol

Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Over the summer, it was Auburn sitting at the top for Desmond Tisdol. When early fall rolled around, South Carolina moved up and grabbed that spot.Now though, later in the season, Tennessee has tak...

