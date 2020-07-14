Rivals.com - Is Stanford a threat to Virginia for West Weeks?

Caught up with #UVA commit @weeks_west this morning and he talks COVID-19, getting back on the field, #GoHoos and more. Will have much more on Weeks on https://t.co/N47EpPFZQn in the coming days. • @Cavs_Corner @OCFearTheSpear @Rivals Profile: https://t.co/D7lH52E9Qj pic.twitter.com/DfR2ddB130

"I am still 100% UVA and the Stanford offer has not changed my view on my commitment, but I am talking to them still and I do have some interest."

"It is a Stanford offer, so it does have my attention some," said Weeks. "I have kind of wanted that one for some time, so it is a pretty big deal for me.

This offer created some buzz and the program in Palo Alto could now be in play, .

Then on June 8, Stanford , a school on Weeks' radar before the commitment to Virginia, came in with an offer.

The three-star had tripped to Charlottesville, he connected with the coaches, he loved the academics and he committed to the Cavaliers over Louisville .

The interest in the Pac 12 school comes as no shock to the Virginia staff. They were well aware before the commitment that the Cardinal offer would appeal to Weeks if presented.

"The Virginia coaches knew before I committed that Stanford was one of the other schools I was looking hard at. They did reach out to me pretty quickly once the offer was made, but they have been cool with it.

"This was not a shock to them. They have been good. Nothing has changed and I am still good with Virginia."

A visit out west could happen though. If/when visits are allowed again, it sounds like an official visit to Stanford is likely.

"Stanford has been recruiting me for a while, so this is not something completely new to me," said Weeks. "I have been talking to coach Sanders for some time, and he was hoping to get me out there to offer with all the admissions stuff that has to go through, but with all that is going on, they were able to go ahead with the offer.

"I would like to see Stanford. It is a great place in California, Stanford is a great school, so yeah, I do want to hopefully take a visit out there."

Even with the appeal of Stanford, it looks like Virginia is still in a great position to hold on to one of the leaders in the Peach State.

"I still feel good about Virginia. I have a really good connection with coach Hunter and coach Bronco, and I have gotten to know a lot of the commits.

"The biggest difference is now compared to before I committed is the trust with the coaches. We talk differently, they know I am a strong commit, and I know they have my best interest.

"The communication is still great with the Virginia coaches and I have a great connection with the people there, so that helps me feel strong about my decision."