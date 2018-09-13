Rivals.com

Analysts now have their own profiles where you can view their entire FutureCast history, a bio, and their overall forecasting hit/miss ratio.

Rivals' prospect profiles have been enhanced to show what school our national recruiting experts and the local team site publishers are forecasting for each prospect. Watch how forecasts change over time with the FutureCast graph, with filters to compare and contrast how aggregate forecasts from analysts, publishers and fans differ.

FanCast brings commit forecasting to users and puts the Rivalry back into Rivals. Subscribers can compete each class year for the best FanCast score and win prizes like free gear and subscription time extensions, as well as earn achievement badges on your forum avatar so you can show off your cred.

Simply visit any prospect profile that has at least one school of interest and click 'Forecast' to make your pick. As prospects commit, if you picked the right school you receive a score based on a variety of factors, including how far in advance you made your forecast and how often you changed your mind.

Be thoughtful! An incorrect forecast will result in a penalty, and each change to a prospect's FanCast will severely diminish your score potential!

Score leaderboards will soon arrive to display to the world how you rank compared to your fellow fans. Start building your FanCast roster today! Watch the forum for more information, special team site competitions and more.

There's a lot more to come for FanCast and FutureCast so keep an eye out. We want to hear from subscribers on what you like and want, please let us know on the message boards. Good luck with your forecasts!