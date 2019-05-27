Class of 2020 Tennessee defensive back De'Arre McDonald is one of the top players in the Tennessee, with offers from several major programs. But one offer that has yet to come his way is in-state program Tennessee, something that might change if McDonald has his way. The versatile defender was recently on campus in Knoxville for a visit and plans to return to campus to workout for the Vols coaches next month. Rivals.com caught up with McDonald to talk recruiting.

Tennessee: "I went to Tennessee earlier this month. It was good to talk to Coach Ansley and he's really high on me and wants me to come to camp and he said he's going to offer me once I go to camp there. They want to see what they see on film, in person. What they see on film is a ball hawk, a guy that's always around the ball, and they want me to do the same thing I do on the field in pads out there in a camp setting."



Other camp plans: "I want to go to LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Clemson."

Schools in the mix for officials: "Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Tennessee."