Illinois off to a strong start with 2021 RB Willie Shaw
Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice running back Willie Shaw entered his junior season with three scholarship offers, including one from the home-state Illinois Fighting Illini. Shaw was unable to make a p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news