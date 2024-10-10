Advertisement

Sophomore Spotlight: Scouting top 2027 quarterbacks

Sophomore Spotlight: Scouting top 2027 quarterbacks

Five-star Elijah Haven is the top-ranked quarterback in the 2027 Rivals rankings.

 • Austin Cochran
Rivals recruiting intel: Top-100 CB Chaston Smith closing in on a decision

Rivals recruiting intel: Top-100 CB Chaston Smith closing in on a decision

The latest on 4-star CB Chaston Smith inside

 • Sam Spiegelman
Florida Spotlight: Five commitment predictions

Florida Spotlight: Five commitment predictions

Five-star receiver Winston Watkins, Jr. has backed off of commitments to Texas A&M and Colorado.

 • John Garcia Jr.
Red River Rivalry recruitments where Texas and Oklahoma went head-to-head

Red River Rivalry recruitments where Texas and Oklahoma went head-to-head

Former four-star prospect Billy Bowman was at one point committed to Texas but eventually signed with Oklahoma.

 • Adam Gorney
Five-star DT Elijah Griffin nearing a decision and one team is out in front

Five-star DT Elijah Griffin nearing a decision and one team is out in front

More on Miami, USC and Georgia battling it out for five-star DT Elijah Griffin

 • Sam Spiegelman

Oct 10, 2024
Illinois lines up big visit weekend
Greg Smith
National recruiting analyst Greg Smith discusses Illinois getting some blue chip recruits on campus for the matchup with Purdue.

2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
