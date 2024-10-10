Illinois lines up big visit weekend

in other news
Sophomore Spotlight: Scouting top 2027 quarterbacks
Five-star Elijah Haven is the top-ranked quarterback in the 2027 Rivals rankings.
Rivals recruiting intel: Top-100 CB Chaston Smith closing in on a decision
The latest on 4-star CB Chaston Smith inside
Florida Spotlight: Five commitment predictions
Five-star receiver Winston Watkins, Jr. has backed off of commitments to Texas A&M and Colorado.
Red River Rivalry recruitments where Texas and Oklahoma went head-to-head
Former four-star prospect Billy Bowman was at one point committed to Texas but eventually signed with Oklahoma.
Five-star DT Elijah Griffin nearing a decision and one team is out in front
More on Miami, USC and Georgia battling it out for five-star DT Elijah Griffin
National recruiting analyst Greg Smith discusses Illinois getting some blue chip recruits on campus for the matchup with Purdue.