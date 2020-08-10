Rivals.com - Illinois lands St. Louis WR Chevalier Brenson

Illinois landed its second commitment in as many days to bring its 2021 class up to 16 total commitments on Monday. St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers’ receiver Chevalier Brenson was offered by Illinois in June, but his relationship with the Fighting Illini started much earlier and earned head coach Lovie Smith and his staff a commitment from the three-star prospect.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Illinois’ tight end coach Cory Patterson was previously a high school head coach in the St. Louis area, and is one of the best college recruiters in that area. His connection to Brenson started when the Illini’s newest commit was still in pee-wee league. Brenson already held 18 offers when Illinois offered in June, but that early relationship afforded the Illini a leg up in their recruitment of the versatile receiver prospect. Among the schools that had offered Brenson were Colorado State, Kansas State, Toledo and Western Michigan, but that relationship earned Illinois his commitment.

IN HIS WORDS

“I choose Illinois because I felt the most comfortable with their coaching staff. They checked up on me every day and they made sure that I knew how much they wanted me to be a part of their family. I had a great relationship with coach Cory Patterson and I know that he will take care of me and develop me to where I want to get. It was the best fit for me and my family as well. We all felt as if Illinois is home and we love everything about them.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

Brenson played the outside receiver position as a junior, but Illinois initially talked with him about playing their h-back role. As an outside receiver proved to be a formidable red zone weapon who was adept at high-pointing the football and showed an excellent pair of hands. Brenson was also an outstanding basketball player for CBC and those hoop skills have translated over to the football field. The key for an outside receiver is to be able to consistently create separation. Brenson has the size to bulk up and play a tight end-type role, but he is sudden enough that the role of an outside receiver cannot be ruled out. That is the position where he has shown the highest upside and has the ability to make the greatest impact for the Illini.