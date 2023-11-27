Illinois lands fast-rising 2024 OL Andrew Dennis
Illinois added a huge piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Monday with a commitment from one of the fastest rising recruits in the Midwest
Rivals250 candidate Andrew Dennis, a former Michigan State commit, backed off his pledge from the Spartans on Oct. 16 and his stock has steadily risen since. The Mount Pleasant (Mich.) standout ultimate whittled his list of over 30 offers down to a final three of Illinois, Penn State and Clemson prior to shutting his recruitment down early and announcing his pledge today.
Rivals caught up with Dennis shortly before his announcement to break down his commitment to Illinois.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
On how it feels to be the newest Illinois commit:
"It feels great to be a part of an already great class."
On his official visit to Illinois over the weekend leading to a commitment:
"Getting to spend time with the guys really helped me with the decision. Along with being able to talk ball with coach (Bart) Miller and coach (Bret) Bielema."
On players and recruits he connected with at Illinois:
"Brandon Hansen, TJ McMillen, Hunter Whiteneck, Joey Okla, and Eddie Tuerk."
His message to the Illinois fans:
"Coach B has a plan and the 2024 class is excited to help expand the horizons and build the expectations. We are here to win."