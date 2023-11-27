Illinois added a huge piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Monday with a commitment from one of the fastest rising recruits in the Midwest

Rivals250 candidate Andrew Dennis, a former Michigan State commit, backed off his pledge from the Spartans on Oct. 16 and his stock has steadily risen since. The Mount Pleasant (Mich.) standout ultimate whittled his list of over 30 offers down to a final three of Illinois, Penn State and Clemson prior to shutting his recruitment down early and announcing his pledge today.

Rivals caught up with Dennis shortly before his announcement to break down his commitment to Illinois.