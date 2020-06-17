 Rivals.com - Illinois joins pursuit of fast-rising WR Chevalier Brenson
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 12:22:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois joins pursuit of fast-rising WR Chevalier Brenson

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

St. Louis wide receiver Chevalier Brenson has seen his stock rise despite the Spring Evaluation Period being erased by the coronavirus pandemic. The Christian Brothers College three-star landed his...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}