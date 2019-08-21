News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 11:25:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois first on the board for Rivals250 RB Justin Johnson

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
@JoshHelmholdt
Recruiting Analyst

One of four state of Illinois prospects to debut in the first Rivals250 for the 2021 class, Edwardsville running back Justin Johnson holds just one FBS offer early in the process and it’s from the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}