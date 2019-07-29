Illinois already after 2022 in-state WR Kaleb Brown
THE LATEST
After impressing on the field and on the track, Class of 2022 Chicago wide receiver Kaleb Brown saw his recruitment take off, with several Power Five programs joining his offer list. The first domino in Brown's recruitment was an offer from in-state program Illinois and he's already been to campus for a visit. Rivals.com caught up with him to talk about the Illini and where they stand with Brown early in the process.
IN HIS WORDS
"Illinois was the first offer I go earlier this year. Since then I've gotten Iowa, Minnesota and Kansas."
Importance of in-state offer: "That was a big offer for me because it was my first offer and it meant a lot, that they believed in me like that."
Knowledge of the program: "I've watched Illinois growing up a lot on TV. I know Coach Smith is trying to get to the program back to winning games."
Visit to campus: "I went down there earlier this year and the campus, the way it's set up is really nice. For me, it felt like home. I liked the way the people were there and everything. I like it."
Potential fit: "They like me as a running back but I'm an athlete so I can play wherever. If they want to move me between running back and wide receiver that's fine."
