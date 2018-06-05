It all started a little over a year ago for Rivals 250 defensive tackle Jaelin Humphries.

Appalachian State, East Carolina and Georgia State offered the 6-foot-5, 305 pound senior out of Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View first.

South Carolina quietly offered last July after seeing Humphries at camp. He is not one to draw attention to himself, so not many even knew about the offer.

Georgia offered in January 2018, then it really opened up with offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska and Tennessee among many others. He took visits, he spent a lot of time developing relationships with coaches along the way, but that first visit to the Swamp March 24 really changed everything.

That is when the Gators started to make their move.

"Since I saw spring practice, watched the coaches coach, had that feeling at Florida, I have had them on top," said Humphries. "I knew going into the official visit that I was going to commit.

"On Sunday afternoon, after a position meeting with coach Grantham and coach Sunseri, I went to coach Dan Mullen's office. We had a talk, my mom talked to him and eventually he said, 'are you ready to commit', and I said, yes sir, I am ready.

"That is when I made my commitment to Florida and it felt great."