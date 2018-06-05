Humphries is a Gator: "Florida felt like home"
It all started a little over a year ago for Rivals 250 defensive tackle Jaelin Humphries.
Appalachian State, East Carolina and Georgia State offered the 6-foot-5, 305 pound senior out of Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View first.
South Carolina quietly offered last July after seeing Humphries at camp. He is not one to draw attention to himself, so not many even knew about the offer.
Georgia offered in January 2018, then it really opened up with offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska and Tennessee among many others. He took visits, he spent a lot of time developing relationships with coaches along the way, but that first visit to the Swamp March 24 really changed everything.
That is when the Gators started to make their move.
"Since I saw spring practice, watched the coaches coach, had that feeling at Florida, I have had them on top," said Humphries. "I knew going into the official visit that I was going to commit.
"On Sunday afternoon, after a position meeting with coach Grantham and coach Sunseri, I went to coach Dan Mullen's office. We had a talk, my mom talked to him and eventually he said, 'are you ready to commit', and I said, yes sir, I am ready.
"That is when I made my commitment to Florida and it felt great."
Many top recruits on Humphries' level love the attention that comes with being the No. 12-ranked defensive tackle in America. He did not mind it and he did not shy away from it, but he is a low-key, reserved young man who took it all in stride without trying to draw extra attention to himself.
The Gators just pushed all the right buttons. They knew when to call him, they knew what to say and when they had time with him in Gainesville, they made the four-star feel right at home.
"Everything just felt right there. I had no second thoughts when I decided Florida was the right school.
"The coaches made me feel very comfortable, I spent a lot of time with players over the weekend and it all fell right into place with Florida.
"Florida has been my favorite team for a while and they really made big strides with me since my first visit there. I just love Gator football and the coaches that are there."
LSU finished No. 2 for Humphries. Do not expect the Tigers or other schools to give up on him, but based on what he had to say about his commitment to Mullen, his recruitment appears to be over.
"I am fully shutting my recruitment down," said Humphries. "The University of Florida is my school. That is where I want to go.
"I have talked to coaches three to four times a day, I have had reporters asking for interviews and I am blessed to be here, but I am shutting it down.
"It did get a little hectic and recruiting was a little stressful for me, so it feels very good now. It was a fun experience and I am very thankful for all of this, but it is time to wrap it all up. I am a Florida commitment."
Humphries has had numerous meetings with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and defensive line coach Sal Sunseri while on his visits and they want to move Humphries along the defensive front. Humphsies said he will move from defensive end to defensive tackle to nose guard. The Gator coaches love his size, strength and versatility.