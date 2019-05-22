Houston OL commit Kendal Septs remains in high demand by SEC teams
Kendal Septs gave a commitment to Houston to jumpstart Dana Holgorsen's recruiting efforts locally back in April. That has not stopped bigger schools from continuing to come after the colossal offe...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news