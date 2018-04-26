"The coaches were very surprised. I don't think they expected it to happen then. It was pretty exciting."

"I stopped there, called all of the coaches, hurried back in there and told them I wanted to commit. My mind was made up then, but I held in until my birthday.

"I made the decision on my visit," said Hopper. "I was about to leave the campus, and I was talking with my uncle, and I told him that I wished I would have committed while on the visit.

It was on the trip that led the four-star talent to commit to the Gators on his birthday.

The Florida Gators offered Tyron Hopper February6, a day before National Signing Day, then almost two months later, on April 6, the Roswell (Ga.) linebacker took his first visit to The Swamp.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound linebacker did not go down to Gainesville planning to make a decision. Hopper wanted to explore his options, but once he took it all in at Florida, it was an easy decision.

"They really made me feel like family when I was there and I just felt comfortable the entire visit. I learned about the academics, I met with the coaches and after watching their practice, everything seemed right for me.

"I learned about the school, I saw how they use their linebackers and I knew my mind was made up."

Christian Robinson is the linebackers coach for the Gators and he and Hopper have gotten close.

"We talk almost every day and I am proud to be his first linebacker commit in the first official recruiting class for the new staff," said Hopper. "We spent a lot of time and I really like him. He is young, we talk about a lot of things, he is a good coach and I like his style.

"He has great energy and I like that and I am excited about playing for him. We have a great connection.

Hopper doesn't feel like he could be going into a better situation as a student-athlete. The impression head coach Dan Mullen and his staff have made is a very strong one.

"I don't think the coaches at Florida could be more real. I trust them and I feel they have been honest with me with what they say. I feel very good about going to play for coach Mullen and the staff there.

"I have a great time around the staff and they just made me feel at ease. I just loved being around them."

The Gators beat out another SEC school and one school in their home-state for Hopper. The Rivals 100 Five-Star Challenge invite has found his future home.

"I really had my eye on South Carolina the most early on, but that visit to Florida changed it all for me," said Hopper. "Miami was up there too. Meeting the coaches and seeing the school led me to fall in love with Florida.

"It has been hard to keep my commitment inside, so I am excited to be able to call myself a Florida Gator. It will be in my bio on Twitter and everyone will know what school I am going to."