Holland commits to Army!
In our 'Army's Hot Board - Top Five' article on May 13th, GoBlackKnights.com projected the prospects who we felt were leaning heavily towards Army and/or close to giving their pledge to the Black K...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news