Rocko Griffin has committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The 2020 running back out of Guyton (Ga.) South Effingham made his decision Friday and was ready to let everyone know of it Saturday.

"I made my decision June 7 while speaking with coach Mason," said Griffin. "They have academics and elite football. There is no other place in the country that can give you both.

"It was honestly either Georgia Southern or Vandy. Georgia Southern is 30 minutes away from my house, so I needed to be away from home. I’ve visited once and it’s a genuine vibe. They want the best for you on and off the field. You are more than just an athlete there.

"The commitment to Vanderbilt means that all my hard work and dedication has been worth it. Since I was little I dreamed of playing SEC football and Vanderbilt gave me that opportunity."

Griffin is a strong built that runs with some power and good balance.