Gorney: Fans need to show patience with second-year coaches

Hugh Freeze (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is going through it right now – even claiming Monday that the Tigers would beat Arkansas nine times in a row if they played them again after losing by 10 points over the weekend. In defense of second-year coaches, though, many go through this phase before breaking out to elite status. Some never reach those heights but many do, including some of the biggest names currently in the sport. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian went 13-12 in his first two seasons in Austin before taking the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff last year and he now has the No. 1 team in the country. When one five-star quarterback went down (Quinn Ewers), another five-star quarterback stepped in (Arch Manning) and it doesn’t seem like the Longhorns have lost a step.

Eli Drinkwitz was 11-12 in his first two seasons, then 6-7 in Year 3 when he was definitely on the hot seat before last year’s phenomenal turnaround, with Mizzou going 11-2 and beating Ohio State in the bowl game. Landing five-star receiver Luther Burden certainly helped Drinkwitz stay in Columbia and now the Tigers are rolling. Long ago, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was 15-12 in years one and two. Swinney then rattled off 12 double-digit winning seasons, won two national championships and secured nine wins last season, not enough for some who questioned whether the game passed him by. Silly. At Florida State, before the Seminoles went undefeated through the regular season only to find controversy by being left out of the College Football Playoff, coach Mike Norvell was 8-13 in his first two seasons in Tallahassee. Norvell was hired to clean up a mess left by his predecessors, which was not an overnight turnaround. The list goes on and on: Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy was 11-13 in the first two years. Since that time, he’s had eight double-digit winning seasons and not a single losing one in Stillwater, not exactly an easy place to win. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz was 4-19 in his first two seasons. Imagine where the Hawkeyes’ program would be if their administration was reactionary and cut the cord too early. Penn State’s James Franklin, who came to Happy Valley after shocking success at Vanderbilt, went 14-12 in his first two years, worse than Bill O’Brien’s 15-9 who dealt with the wreckage from the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Mario Cristobal went 35-13 at Oregon and even won a Rose Bowl only to leave for his dream job at Miami where he was a dud 13-13 in the first two years. Now, with the help of portal QB Cam Ward, the Hurricanes are ranked seventh in the country. The U might legitimately be back.

Mario Cristobal (Photo by USA Today Sports)