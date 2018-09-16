On his first visit to Texas, Rivals250 running back Derrian Brown of Buford (Ga.) committed to the Longhorns.

Brown is not one who has publicized his recruitment much at all. He has racked up well over 20 scholarship offers, but since early summer, Texas has had the lead.

He acted on that today.

"I just committed to Texas," said Brown. "I had it planned to come in and commit. I just wanted to come and see the atmosphere.

"It was a great experience and I just committed to the coaches. I got to bond with the coaches, talk to the players about it here and it was all great."

Brown gave head coach Ton Herman and running backs coach Stan Drayton the news.

"They were both very excited. They were ready for it to happen and they were jumping out of their seats when I told them."

Brown felt the same about his decision.

He knows he will be far from home, but he felt Austin was right for him.

"It is different," said Brown. "It is a long ways of home, but I know I will have a father-figure and brothers here that have my back. I feel good about my commitment. I am excited about it."

He "loved" the crowd and was impressed by the support the Longhorns received last night.

All he wanted to do was get out to Austin, get a feel for the people and environment. He did so and he has committed to Herman and the Longhorns.

“The coaches at Texas is what stands out most to me," said Brown. "The way they have recruited me and the attention they have shown has impressed me. They have made me feel important to them for a while now.”