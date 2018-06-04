Georgia OL's been adding offers; he's about to hit the road
Indiana, Louisville, Marshall, Miami, North Carolina, Troy, UCF and Virginia offered Jeremy James during the spring evaluation period.Schools like Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news