Georgia LB BJ Ojulari has change of plans
BJ Ojulari thought a few months back that he would be ready to make a decision during the spring. After hitting the road over spring break, the Rivals250 outside linebacker out of Marietta (Ga.) ha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news