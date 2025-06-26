Georgia lands a commitment from blue-chip WR Craig Dandridge Jr.

Georgia is keeping one of the nation's top pass-catchers home.

Craig Dandridge committed in-state to the Dawgs, who edged out Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and Stanford for the blue-chip wide receiver out of Milton (Ga.) Cambridge.

No program hosted the in-state four-star wide receiver target more since being offered than Georgia, which has been trending in the right direction with Dandridge for the bulk of the spring and started to separate from the pack of contenders after officially visiting Athens earlier this month.

"After that visit, they have made me feel like a top priority for them," Dandridge told Rivals.

"Everything went very well on that visit," he continued. "Some of the highlights were being able to talk to Coach (James) Coley about how they could develop me, talking to Coach (Mike) Bobo to understand more about their offense and then being able to sit down and talk one on one with Coach (Kirby) Smart to just understand his plan and mindset for his team and how he plans to push his players to reach their potential."