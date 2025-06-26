Georgia lands a commitment from blue-chip WR Craig Dandridge Jr.

Georgia is keeping one of the nation's top pass-catchers home.
Craig Dandridge committed in-state to the Dawgs, who edged out Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and Stanford for the blue-chip wide receiver out of Milton (Ga.) Cambridge.
No program hosted the in-state four-star wide receiver target more since being offered than Georgia, which has been trending in the right direction with Dandridge for the bulk of the spring and started to separate from the pack of contenders after officially visiting Athens earlier this month.
"After that visit, they have made me feel like a top priority for them," Dandridge told Rivals.
"Everything went very well on that visit," he continued. "Some of the highlights were being able to talk to Coach (James) Coley about how they could develop me, talking to Coach (Mike) Bobo to understand more about their offense and then being able to sit down and talk one on one with Coach (Kirby) Smart to just understand his plan and mindset for his team and how he plans to push his players to reach their potential."
Georgia has been setting the bar for the Rivals250 WR from Milton (Ga.) Cambridge after multiple visits to Athens, including a return for an official visit on May 30-June 2 weekend.
Dandridge has grown very familiar with Athens and the connections on the Bulldogs' staff.
"My family was very intrigued talking to all the coaches because they haven’t been able see what they are like outside of the football world until now," he mentioned. "They thought that each coach was very intentional and transparent when talking."
"Getting to tour the campus, dorms, facilities, the education tour, and being able to sit down and talk one-on-one with the coaches. What stood out was each coach's passion for the development of each of their players on and off the field," Dandridge added.
Coley has continued to single out Dandridge as a top target for the Georgia staff at the position.
Dandridge logged official visits to Stanford, Georgia Tech, Georgia and Oklahoma -- and leaned on the longstanding relationships in Athens to sort through his list of contenders.
"It was also great to hear how they will develop their players to be successful on and off the field," Dandridge said. "I like the culture and how they operate. They made it clear that they will make you a better person and man."