Georgia catching steam with priority targets after official visit weekend

Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils could finish with the program's first top-20 class in over a decade.
Amid a run of big-time offers, Michigan jumping in the race for the legacy recruit hits different.
Three-star offensive lineman Chancellor Campbell could be part of a big Florida commitment haul in June.
Inside Zavion Griffin-Haynes's final four schools ahead of his decision
Three-star Jason Hill Jr. committed to Stanford after a weekend visit to campus.
