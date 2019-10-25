Dakota Thomas had a rough junior season, but he worked hard, he has come back strong, and he is now committed to the Minnesota Gophers. The 2020 athlete out of Snellville (Ga.) Shiloh tore his meniscus at the beginning of his junior season and missed all his last season. He was cleared in June, and Thomas has shown he is completely back. He has yet to visit the Gophers, but he felt strong enough to give PJ Fleck his commitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"This decision was easy because I go where they love me as a person, and not just as an athlete," said Thomas. "Minnesota offered me June 7th, and they always came after me hard. "I’ve been leaning towards Minnesota for like a month now, and after discussing things with them with my family, I have committed. "I knew Minnesota was right for me when they showed love for me and went to the full extent to contact me everyday to make sure I was doing well. They made sure I was good academically, mentally and physically. "I told coach Fleck and coach Chance I was ready to commit on the 22nd, so they have known of my decision. "The biggest reason I chose Minnesota is because they never gave up on me and the way the show love. Also the way they stayed with me every step of my injury meant a lot to me. "Minnesota wants me on both sides of the ball. Coach Fleck wants me to play receiver and coach Chance wants me to play defensive back. I see myself excelling at any position they put me at."

RIVALS TAKE