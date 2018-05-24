Justin Eboigbe is going to hit the road for some unofficial visits this summer. The 6-foot-5, 261 pound defensive end out of Forest Park (Ga.) is going to visit Florida first on June 2.

He then plans to return Auburn and Tennessee as well. A new school that has his attention is NC State. Eboigbe plans to visit Raleigh for the first time this summer.

He said a trip back to Athens to visit Georgia could happen as well.

Auburn is working hard to get the four-star on their campus June 2 for Big Cat Weekend, but Eboigbe said he will be in Gainesville for his first visit to the Swamp.

Here are some photos from Eboigbe's spring scrimmage.