Four-star WR Travis Johnson discusses recent visits and what is next

Class of 2026 four-star Virginia wide receiver Travis Johnson is traveling this fall to check out a few programs. The Oscar Smith High School athlete has already made his way to West Virginia and Michigan, and there are a few other schools he plans to get to this fall.

Johnson ranks as the No. 9 player in Virginia and the No. 48 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle.

He enjoyed his visits to Morgantown and Ann Arbor thus far, and he is looking forward to what is next.

Johnson is a legacy recruit for the Mountaineers. His dad, Tory, played tight end for WVU, and his brother, TJ, is currently on the roster as a wide receiver. Additionally, his mom, Tiffany, is a West Virginia alumna as well.

"It was a great atmosphere," Johnson said about West Virginia. "A lot of people, packed-out crowd. They fell short (to Penn State in Week One), but it was still overall a good visit."

Johnson was at Michigan Stadium ("The Big House") in Week Two for the Wolverines' showdown with Texas.

"It was great," Johnson said about his Michigan visit. "I think 110,000 people were there. The coaches were welcoming, even after the loss (to the Longhorns), they were still welcoming. It was a great visit."