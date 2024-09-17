Four-star WR Travis Johnson discusses recent visits and what is next

Class of 2026 four-star Virginia wide receiver Travis Johnson is traveling this fall to check out a few programs. The Oscar Smith High School athlete has already made his way to West Virginia and Michigan, and there are a few other schools he plans to get to this fall.
Johnson ranks as the No. 9 player in Virginia and the No. 48 wide receiver in the 2026 cycle.
He enjoyed his visits to Morgantown and Ann Arbor thus far, and he is looking forward to what is next.
Johnson is a legacy recruit for the Mountaineers. His dad, Tory, played tight end for WVU, and his brother, TJ, is currently on the roster as a wide receiver. Additionally, his mom, Tiffany, is a West Virginia alumna as well.
"It was a great atmosphere," Johnson said about West Virginia. "A lot of people, packed-out crowd. They fell short (to Penn State in Week One), but it was still overall a good visit."
Johnson was at Michigan Stadium ("The Big House") in Week Two for the Wolverines' showdown with Texas.
"It was great," Johnson said about his Michigan visit. "I think 110,000 people were there. The coaches were welcoming, even after the loss (to the Longhorns), they were still welcoming. It was a great visit."
Johnson chose to stay home during Week Three, but he is deciding on a trip between Auburn and Missouri this coming weekend for Week Four.
He will also be at Tennessee on Oct. 19.
In addition to the schools already mentioned, Johnson has scholarship offers from Duke, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Miami (FL.), Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and several others.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound dynamic wide receiver stretches the field with his speed, wins jump balls and impacts the game in a variety of ways.
"I"m very athletic — great speed, great hands," Johnson said when asked to describe his game. "When the ball is in the air, I'm gonna get it."
Johnson is represented by Latish Kinsler and LifeStyle Sports Agency.
As of right now, Johnson does not have any favorite schools. He is in no rush to make a commitment decision, and wants to take his time and build relationships with coaches as his recruitment progresses.
"It's been very good," Johnson said about the recruiting process. "it's been very smooth, and I'm taking it day by day."
As a junior, Johnson's goal is to help Oscar Smith win a state championship in 2024. After amassing just over 1,000 receiving yards and recording 10 touchdowns as a sophomore, Johnson has some lofty individual objectives this season: 1,500 receiving yards and at least 15 touchdowns.