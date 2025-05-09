Four-star WR Kohen Brown backs off his commitment to USC

USC's top-ranked recruiting class took a major hit on Friday.
The Trojans lost a commitment from four-star 2026 wide receiver Kohen Brown -- who verbally pledged to the program just more than a month ago during an unofficial visit out to campus.
Brown is the No. 243 overall player in the Rivals250 for this recruiting cycle and the No. 32-ranked WR in the 2026 cycle.
Brown was one of five wide receivers committed to the Trojans in this 2026 class, which entered the day standing at No. 1 in the Rivals Team Rankings. USC remains very much in play with five-star WR Ethan Feaster, who is considering the Trojans along with Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M, and will make his college commitment on July 4.
Before giving a verbal commitment to USC, Brown was being pursued by Ole Miss, SMU, and Nebraska, among others. With college coaches on the road this spring, Notre Dame recently extended an offer in the four-star pass-catcher's direction.