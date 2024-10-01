Four-star WR Donovan Murph reclassifies to the 2025 class

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound pass-catcher has been off to a stellar start to his junior season and has continued to impress the who's who of college football coaches around the country, and in particular, those close to home.

Murph, the No. 44-ranked wide receiver in the Rivals250 for the 2026 class out of Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School, has reclassified to the 2025 cycle.

Murph is a top target in-state for both South Carolina and Clemson, and has made multiple visits to check out the Gamecocks this past month in addition to a visit to Death Valley, which included a pre-game meeting with Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. Murph is a priority target for both teams.

Murph spent last weekend visiting Alabama for the Georgia game and is also high on Ohio State. Tennessee, Auburn and Oregon are other notable programs in pursuit.

The four-star WR is expected to make a handful of official visits to each of those contenders over the next month and change. Murph, now ranked as the No. 43 WR in the 2025 class, intends to sign in December during the Early Signing Period.