News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 10:51:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star WR Dominic Lovett not rushing his recruitment

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

The shutdown of all in-person recruiting activities over the last three months has elicited different reactions from different prospects. While many moved up their decision timeline, others pushed ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}