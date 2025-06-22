Four-star Texas WR commit Chris Stewart shuts down recruitment

As his senior season at Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek approaches, his commitment to the Horns could not be any stronger.

Stewart is locked in with Texas , which landed his commitment nearly a year ago to the today.

After returning to the Forty Acres this weekend for his final official visit, the dynamic in-state four-star wide receiver has put a pin in his recruitment.

"I made the final decision ... I'm shutting it down," Stewart told Rivals this weekend during his official visit back to Austin.

"Every time I step foot at Texas, I'm home. I feel welcomed. It's family there," he added.

Stewart has made the trip nearby to Austin more than 10 times leading into and since his commitment to the Longhorns last summer.

The No. 6-rated SLOT receiver in the Rivals250 also entertained official visits to SMU and Tennessee and was showing interest in Miami and Arizona State.

"It's not to decide not to go to Texas," Stewart started.

"They showed me how I could be used in the offense -- similar to Matthew Golden and Xavier Worthy -- and we've seen what Golden did there," he continued. "I can go there and do the same thing -- and do it at a better pace."

Stewart was trending toward to sticking with the Longhorns since returning back from his official visit to Knoxville last weekend.

That was affirmed during his sit-down with Steve Sarkisian, Chris Jackson and the Texas staff during the official visit back to campus this weekend.

"From meeting with the coaches, it was important for my family to trust the coaches," Stewart said. "That's where I'll be going for the next three to four years. I need my family to be close with all of the coaches on the staff -- and they trust them."