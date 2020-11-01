Rivals.com - Four-star TE Jack Bech commits to LSU

THE SITUATION

Jack Bech could not resist any longer. Days after backing off his longtime Vanderbilt commitment, the four-star tight end’s mind was made up. Bech, a top-10 prospect from Louisiana, pledged to LSU over TCU, Notre Dame, Texas and Mississippi State on Sunday. The Tigers offered Bech eight days earlier after a stellar opening to his senior season at Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More, where he’s the primary pass-catcher to 2022 LSU quarterback commitment Walker Howard. Bech previously was committed to Vanderbilt, a decision made weeks after a visit to Nashville compounded by the NCAA’s ongoing dead period. This fall, Bech has cemented his spot in the St. Thomas More High School record books as the school's all-time leading receiver and receiving touchdowns. Five games into the season, Bech sits with 130 career receptions for 2,391 yards and 31 scores while averaging 18.4 yards per reception. Bech is the second commitment for the Tigers in as many days. Fellow Lafayette-area talent Sage Ryan committed to LSU on Saturday. With Bech on board -- the 21st addition to this 2021 haul -- the Tigers are holding strong to the nation's No. 4-ranked recruiting class on Rivals. Bech, a hybrid pass-catching tight end, is the second prospect at his position in LSU's 2021 class along with Mississippi three-star Jalen Shead. He joins fellow four-star pass-catchers JoJo Earle, Chris Hilton and Deion Smith in this cycle. Bech is the sixth in-state prospect in the fold for LSU as the calendar flips to November.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On committing to LSU: "It's a complete and utter dream come true. To play in Tiger Stadium, on a Saturday night, with 110,000 people packed into the stadium it was a dream of mine and I wasn't gonna stop until I had that dream. Here we are ... The day has come and I want to continue the legacy and show my uncles that I'll be the best one to wear that purple and gold." On earning the offer from LSU in October: "It's been a lot going on the last year, a lot of ups and downs and I continued to fight through everything and make the best of every situation I was thrown into. With my grandpa passing, that's been a motivational factor. That's something in my life I always think about and it's something that pushes me at these 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. workouts when I don't want to get up. I think about that and it gets me going and keeps me going." On teaming up with St. Thomas More QB Walker Howard at LSU: "I don't even have the words to speak on it. It is a complete dream come true. Walker is my best friend and he's more than that -- he's a brother to me -- and we've been through a lot and we did what's best for us. I think we're gonna make a name for ourselves on a national level and I can't wait." On his future at LSU: "I really like how much they throw the ball and utilize people in their offense and how they utilize everyone and all of the players on offense. What they do now with the H-back role that I'll be playing ... I'll see some action outside at receiver and inside (in the slot) and I'm really excited about that. I'll be the hardest-working kid on that team and I'm not gonna stop until I'm on that field."

RIVALS REACTION

Bech is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound mismatch in the passing game. He’s running in the 4.5 or 4.6 range with superb jump-ball ability and playmaking skills after the catch. He projects as a unique pass-catching talent that could play multiple positions, including wide receiver or a flex tight end role. Bech plays in a similar way to former Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram. Both were about 6-foot-2 and 210 or so pounds coming out of the high school ranks. Like Engram, Bech has excellent hands and a wide catch radius to reel in the majority of throws coming his way. He has exceptional ball skills to attack in the air and get vertical to snatch grabs over defender's heads and use his frame to bring down contested balls.

Four-star WR/TE Jack Bech accounted for 9 receptions for 196 yards and 2 TD



The #Vanderbilt commitment is a mismatch in the passing game. Put in a ton of offseason work and its showing with speed + playmaking ability@jackbech7 @STMCougarFB @VandySportscom pic.twitter.com/Ww58HQHKkH — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) October 17, 2020

This season, Bech has shown vast improvements with his speed. He has been clocked in the mid-to-high 4.5-second 40 range and he's been able to create separation on routes downfield and make contested catches on other occasions. Bech has been able to flash breakaway speed on occasion this season against defensive backs, and in the SEC, should be a mismatch for the LSU coaches to use as a flex tight end lined up against a safety or linebacker in coverage. Bech's skill-set makes for a prime red-zone weapon if left in one-on-one coverage. He has also big-play potential as a physical, downhill runner after the catch that at 215 pounds, is difficult to tackle. It's also worth pointing out that Bech is able to absorb contact and hold onto catches at a high rate. While Bech is not a traditional in-line tight end, he does not lack physicality or a willingness to block. He can be an asset as a run-blocker in the slot or out wide. Expect him to continue to grow in that area and be a useful tool in the running game.