Davis held 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Auburn , Mississippi State , Oregon , Penn State , and Texas A&M , in addition to the Cardinal and the Rebels. Making it a big win for the Cardinal to pull the four-star out of the Southeast.

"It's not only a four-year decision, it’s a lifetime decision," Davis told Rivals.com about his commitment to the Cardinal. "I can get the best of both worlds: sports and education."

Davis, who decommitted from Ole Miss earlier in the week, took an official visit out to Stanford last weekend. That trip out to the West Coast opened the Mississippi prospect's eyes to everything that the university has to offer.

Stanford keeps rolling on the recruiting trail. The Cardinal have landed four-star Picayune (Miss.) Memorial running back Chris Davis Jr. , beating out a handful of SEC programs for the talented playmaker on Father's Day.

Head coach Troy Taylor and staff have been rolling as of late. Stanford is up to 20 commitments with the pledge of Davis, with Rivals100 defensive end Dylan Stephenson headlining the group. It was an easy sell for Davis to join the class.

"The way that they are building up their program, we have some big things cooking up there at Stanford," said Davis.

Davis has rushed for 2,031 yards and 33 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He did that while sharing carries with 2023 four-star Oregon signee Dante Dowdell, as the duo led their team to an undefeated state championship season.

Now, the two will be playing in the same conference. That's an element that the newest Stanford pledge is excited about as he prepares for life out West.

"It’ll be amazing feeling. Just knowing that we’ve worked so hard to be in the shoes that we are in now," said Davis. "It's just truly a blessing to be in the position that we're in."

A do-it-all threat, Davis has proven to be a playmaker all over the football field. He is dangerous running the football, is a weapon in the receiving game, and makes a difference as a returner.

"I'm bringing that Mississippi pressure to the West Coast," Davis said. "My ability to catch passes out the backfield, run after the catch, and my home run power will be big at Stanford."

Rivals rates Chris Davis Jr. as a 5.8 four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He is ranked as the No. 11 recruit in Mississippi and the No. 23 running back nationally.