“My dad can say whatever he says, I can say whatever I want to say, but as long as Mom is happy,” Johnson said. “Momma knows what’s best. She really liked Wisconsin, I liked Wisconsin and Dad liked Wisconsin, so that was it.”

Four-star Columbus (Ohio) DeSales defensive tackle Rodas Johnson had started to feel Wisconsin was going to be his college choice and was nearing a commitment, but first had to make sure the pick was good by his mother.

Johnson’s parents were along for the recruiting visits and got to know each of the schools alongside their son. The relationship with Wisconsin was one that developed over a couple years.

“They have been recruiting me since early sophomore year and was one of the teams that stuck around and seen how I developed,” Johnson said. “They got close with my family, know my whole family by name and treated them like family. They just grew on me as time went on.”

With the family’s blessing, Johnson placed a call to Madison and revealed his decision to his recruiter, Joe Rudolph, defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield and head coach Paul Chryst.

“I have been contemplating this for a long time, thinking about where I fit, where can I connect with everybody and still be able to have success as a football player as well as a student,” Johnson said. “I just felt Wisconsin was the best place, had the best interest for me and showed me a lot of love.

“I felt comfortable, caught good vibes, connected with the team well, had good relationships with the team, it’s a good education, my parents loved it… everything.

Johnson took his official visit to Wisconsin back in June. He made just one other official visit, and that went to Penn State in September. Schools like Oklahoma and Texas were considered for additional official visits prior to the decision being made.

“I was going to (take additional visits), but I just felt that would take too long and I didn’t want to lose the opportunity of going to Wisconsin,” Johnson said. “I just (decided) to stick with my gut and go with Wisconsin.”

With the decision made, Johnson expects to sign in the December period and will enroll at Wisconsin next summer following his senior year of high school.