Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 3, 2024
Four-star QB Jonas Williams talks Oregon commitment
circle avatar
Greg Smith  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@GregSmithRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement