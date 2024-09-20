Four-star point guard Keyshaun Tillery chooses Cincinnati

Cincinnati landed a point guard on Friday, when four-star floor general Keyshaun Tillery chose the Bearcats over fellow finalist Virginia and Wake Forest. Tillery’s Sept. 13 official visit to Cincy seems to have swung his recruitment, as Wes Miller and company were able to make a splash while hosting the New Hampton (NH) High School standout. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy examines what the Bearcats are getting in the 6-foot-1 guard as well as what the news means for Miller’s rebuilding program.

WHAT CINCINNATI IS GETTING

Tillery is a traditional-ish point guard that is a distributor first and a scorer second. That’s not to say there isn’t excitement to his game, however, as it’s quite the opposite. The quick and creative floor general is one of the more creative passers in the country and shows a knack for highlight-worthy assists without being careless with the basketball. There are stretches where he trusts his floor vision a bit too much, but the senior has limited turnovers as of late, looking more mature from a ball-valuing standpoint in recent viewings. Tillery is a well above average long-range shooter and has the confidence and the handle to attack the basket off the bounce, even if his size might limit him a bit from that standpoint at the Big 12 level. Defensively, he’s what you expect. His lack of size limits his versatility, but his motor, quickness and intensity allow him to be a pest on the perimeter, oftentimes speeding up opposing ball handlers and creating chaos.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BEARCATS