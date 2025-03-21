Four-star OT Zyon Guiles commits to South Carolina, stays in-state

"I've been working toward this since I was a little kid. It's been my aspiration to play Division I ball," Guiles told Rivals . "What excites me about South Carolina is Shane Beamer is a great coach who changed the program around. He turned it up a lot -- and a lot of recruits are flocking there. They're definitely making a big turnaround and they're coming up also."

South Carolina has made Guiles a top priority in the 2026 class -- and reeling in a commitment this spring gives Shane Beamer , Lonnie Teasley , and the Gamecocks even more momentum on the recruiting trail entering what should be a very active summer.

The four-star offensive tackle from South Carolina is staying in-state; Guiles committed to the Gamecocks on Friday over Clemson and others.

The Gamecocks didn't miss a beat courting the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Guiles, who ranks as the No. 13 OT in the Rivals250.

Beamer and Teasley were both by Hemingway (SC) Carvers Bay High during the Contact Period -- the first time any SEC coaches stopped by the high school in more than two decades.

"It means a lot -- knowing I have big shoes to fill to live up to the potential and put on for my school," said Guiles. "God gave me a platform to use -- to put shine on my school and my community."

They also viewed the four-star offensive tackle as a freshmen capable of competing for playing time sooner rather than later.

"I love how direct they are -- they tell me how good a fit I'd be there, why I'd be a good fit, and they're expecting me to come in and be that guy to potentially start right away," said Guiles. "Being able to make my family proud, be the best version of myself, and potentially win a national championship -- that's what best for me and for my family."

Guiles has been a mainstay on South Carolina's campus dating back to last off-season and fall -- and the Rivals250 OL returned in January again.

The Gamecocks won out for reasons bigger than football.

"Out of a 10, it was a 10 -- one of the hardest decisions a young man will have to make," he said. "The development of me, how they're gonna take care of me and my family, it made my parents feel comfortable. It's a place they can leave me to become a better man -- not just a football player, but person overall."